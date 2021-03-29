Man wanted for shooting that left man critically injured in University City

Traivon Jones was charged with assault and multiple other crimes in connection with a shooting late Friday night but has not been taken into custody

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for a man they said shot and injured a man in University City Friday night.

University City police were called to the 8500 block of Olive Boulevard for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a man shot in the chest. The shooting victim was rushed to the hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Police said the shooter was wearing a multi-colored pink shirt, green and red colored jeans and carrying a man bag.

On Sunday, Traivon Jones was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting. A judge ordered Jones to be held without bond, but he has not been taken into custody.

Anyone with information about Jones or where he might be is asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

