Man wanted for violently attacking, raping ex-girlfriend in St. Louis County

The woman told police it started with him forcing her to cut off her hair at gunpoint. From there, the violence escalated into sexual attacks

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man is wanted for a violently attacking an ex-girlfriend at gunpoint. She told police she was raped, strangled, bit and shoved this week; investigators say there is physical evidence on her to prove it.

Christopher Russell, a 30-year-old man from south St. Louis, is wanted for the attack that police say happened at his ex’s house in St. Louis County.

She told police she woke up at 4 a.m. Wednesday to Russell being in her bedroom with a gun. She said the violence started with him forcing her to cut off her own hair at gunpoint. From there, the attack became more violent.

In the probable cause statement, she described a series of acts in which she was forced to perform sexual acts on him and on herself, all while having a gun pointed at her. She said Mitchell raped her and verbally threatened to shoot her.

She said she was pistol whipped in her head and face. She told St. Louis County police Mitchell strangled her to the point of dizziness and she had difficulty breathing. She said he shoved her and bit her.

A rape kit was performed, and officers said there was a bite mark and bruising all over the victim’s body, along with injuries on her face, mouth and eye.

Mitchell is not in police custody. The county prosecutor’s office issued the following “at large” charges for him: one count of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of burglary, three counts of armed criminal action, two counts of second-degree domestic assault and two counts of third-degree domestic assault.