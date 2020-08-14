Police searching for suspect after man stabbed to death in south city

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a man wanted for a south St. Louis murder.
At around 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 1, police were called to the 6600 block of Idaho Avenue, near Carondelet Park, for a cutting.
A man was found stabbed multiple times inside a home and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police report. He was identified as 26-year-old Jason Slater.
At-large warrants have been issued for Kenneth Smith for first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Anyone with information on the incident or Smith’s whereabouts should call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).