Police searching for suspect after man stabbed to death in south city

Jason Slater, 26, was found stabbed to death inside a home on Idaho Avenue earlier this month
Credit: SLMPD
Kenneth Smith

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a man wanted for a south St. Louis murder.

At around 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 1, police were called to the 6600 block of Idaho Avenue, near Carondelet Park, for a cutting.

A man was found stabbed multiple times inside a home and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police report. He was identified as 26-year-old Jason Slater.

At-large warrants have been issued for Kenneth Smith for first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Anyone with information on the incident or Smith’s whereabouts should call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

