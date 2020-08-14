Police searching for suspect after man stabbed to death in south city

Jason Slater, 26, was found stabbed to death inside a home on Idaho Avenue earlier this month

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a man wanted for a south St. Louis murder.

At around 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 1, police were called to the 6600 block of Idaho Avenue, near Carondelet Park, for a cutting.

A man was found stabbed multiple times inside a home and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police report. He was identified as 26-year-old Jason Slater.

At-large warrants have been issued for Kenneth Smith for first-degree murder and armed criminal action.