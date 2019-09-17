GRAY SUMMIT, Mo. — A man is facing charges after deputies said he locked a man in a dog cage in a Gray Summit, Missouri, basement.

Cejay Young, 26, was charged with second-degree assault, kidnapping and two other charges in connection with the Thursday afternoon incident.

According to a post on the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies began investigating after a man ran into a business at around 3 p.m. saying his hands were zip-tied and he was locked in a dog cage inside a nearby home. He told deputies the man who locked him in the cage also punched him and hit him with an extension cord.

After talking with the victim, deputies went to a home on the 1600 block of Missouri Avenue and talked with Young. When they came back with a search warrant, deputies found someone tried to destroy evidence of the alleged assault.

Young was taken into custody and admitted to the attack. The Facebook post said Young and the victim knew each other, but it did not say why Young assaulted the victim.

The victim told deputies he was able to escape the cage when Young left the room. The victim said he then kicked out a basement window and crawled out. After escaping, he ran to the business where he spoke with police. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Young was charged with assault, kidnapping, tampering with physical evidence and armed criminal action. His bond was set at $50,000.

