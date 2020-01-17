ST. LOUIS — Investigators are asking for your help to solve an attempted robbery at a St. Louis Community Credit Union last week.

They are looking for a man who they said threatened a teller at the bank on the 4400 block of Chippewa Street but didn't get away with any money.

Police said he walked into the bank on Jan. 8 at around 1:40 p.m. and passed a threatening note to the teller. He didn't show a weapon or get any money from the back before running off.

Photos of the man showed he was wearing a FedEx jacket and unique-looking shoes at the time of the attempted robbery.

robbery suspect clothes
SLMPD

If you have any information in connection with the incident, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

More local news:

RELATED: After first refusing to issue charges in crash that killed 15-year-old girl, Gardner's office changes course

RELATED: Proposed bill would create parental review boards for public libraries, could result in fines or jail time for librarians

RELATED: Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for robbing Post Office at gunpoint