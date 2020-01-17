ST. LOUIS — Investigators are asking for your help to solve an attempted robbery at a St. Louis Community Credit Union last week.

They are looking for a man who they said threatened a teller at the bank on the 4400 block of Chippewa Street but didn't get away with any money.

Police said he walked into the bank on Jan. 8 at around 1:40 p.m. and passed a threatening note to the teller. He didn't show a weapon or get any money from the back before running off.

Photos of the man showed he was wearing a FedEx jacket and unique-looking shoes at the time of the attempted robbery.

SLMPD

If you have any information in connection with the incident, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

