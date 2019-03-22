UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A man who admitted to damaging 100 headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery was sentenced to probation, and may not have to spend any time in prison.

In April of 2018, Alzado M. Harris was charged with one count of felony institutional vandalism after he admitted to toppling over headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery.

On Thursday, a spokeswoman with the St. Louis County Courts said Harris was given a suspended sentence and would not have to spend any time in prison if he abides by the terms of his probation and parole.

The spokeswoman said Harris must stay away from the cemetery, hold a full-time job, pay $5,000 in restitution and be evaluated for substance and anger problems.

