Man who police say hit, killed Illinois officer arrested

The arrest comes weeks after Officer Brian Pierce was struck on McKinley Bridge as he was laying down spike strips in an attempt to stop a chase.

ST. LOUIS — Police arrested a suspect in the death of an Illinois police officer Friday.

Caleb Campbell is facing charges in connection to the death of Officer Brian Pierce.

On August 4, Pierce was hit and killed in the early morning, while attempting to deploy spike strips to stop a chase.

Pierce, who is with the Brooklyn Police Department, was putting out spike strips along the McKinley Bridge at around 3 a.m. when the officer was hit by a Dodge Charger, according to Illinois State Police.

The Charger was involved in a pursuit that started in Brooklyn. It was later found abandoned in Missouri, ISP said.

Campbel is charged with one count of murder, one count of failure to report an accident resulting in a death, one count of reckless homicide, one count of an accident resulting in injury or death, and one count of aggravated fleeing from police.

Campbell was arrested in Florissant Friday.