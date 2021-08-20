x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man who police say hit, killed Illinois officer arrested

The arrest comes weeks after Officer Brian Pierce was struck on McKinley Bridge as he was laying down spike strips in an attempt to stop a chase.

ST. LOUIS — Police arrested a suspect in the death of an Illinois police officer Friday.

Caleb Campbell is facing charges in connection to the death of Officer Brian Pierce.

On August 4, Pierce was hit and killed in the early morning, while attempting to deploy spike strips to stop a chase.

Pierce, who is with the Brooklyn Police Department, was putting out spike strips along the McKinley Bridge at around 3 a.m. when the officer was hit by a Dodge Charger, according to Illinois State Police.

The Charger was involved in a pursuit that started in Brooklyn. It was later found abandoned in Missouri, ISP said.

READ: Police officer killed by car while deploying spike strips on McKinley Bridge identified

Campbel is charged with one count of murder, one count of failure to report an accident resulting in a death, one count of reckless homicide, one count of an accident resulting in injury or death, and one count of aggravated fleeing from police. 

Campbell was arrested in Florissant Friday.

Credit: Madison County State’s Attorney office
Caleb Campbell was arrested for the Aug. 4 death of Officer Brian Pierce.

Pierce was described as dedicated. Six days a week by day, he worked as a security guard for Consume Cannabis Company in Carbondale, Illinois. When he was done with that job, he drove more than an hour to Brooklyn to work for the police department. He was 24.

RELATED: 'He was actually my hero': Fallen Brooklyn police officer's parents say he was living his dream