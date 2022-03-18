Man charged in police chase that led to death of 17-year-old girl

Arrieon Watson, 24, faces a count of second-degree murder in addition to other charges.

ST. LOUIS — A man who allegedly led St. Louis police on a chase in a stolen car has been charged with second-degree murder and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Arrieon Watson, 24, is also charged with resisting arrest by fleeing and creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death in the crash, which led to the death of a 17-year-old girl.

Samantha Washington died at a St. Louis hospital on Sunday night. She was a passenger in a Toyota Avalon struck by Watson's vehicle.

Police said Washington was thrown from the vehicle at West Florissant and Shreve avenues in St. Louis.

According to court documents, police saw Watson speeding against traffic on a one-way street, near West Florissant and Harney avenues.

Officers followed Watson in a police car with sirens and lights, but Watson did not stop.

Watson, 24, of the 1200 block of Baden Avenue in St. Louis, then turned off the stolen car's headlights while speeding, police said.

As the police chase reached West Florissant and Shreve avenues, Watson drove his car through the intersection, slamming into the Toyota Avalon.

"A passenger, Samantha Washington, was ejected from the Toyota Avalon, as a result of the collision," police said in a probable cause statement. "Ms. Washington later succumbed to her injuries from the collision and was pronounced deceased."

Police officers said they then saw Watson leave the stolen car and run away from the scene. Police later apprehended him.

"After being advised of his Miranda rights, the defendant stated that he had been traveling at approximately 80 to 100 miles per hour at the time of the collision," police said.