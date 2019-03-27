WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. — A man is in custody after Washington County deputies said he shot at officers multiple times.

Sheriff’s deputy Zach Thompson was in the middle of a traffic stop on S. State Highway 21 when a man drove by and frantically yelled at the deputy. Thompson couldn’t understand what he said, but thought he might be in need of help. Deputy Thompson followed the man to a driveway behind a home.

Deputy Thompson tried to talk to the man who then pulled out a shotgun, pointed it at the deputy and fired one shot. Deputy Thompson said the man ran behind a garage. He ran for cover and requested help.

When several other sheriff’s deputies and officers with Potosi police responded, the man fired his gun again, officers said.

The man eventually came out of the garage without the gun and was taken into custody.

The man hasn’t been identified since charges are still pending.

