A St. Charles man involved with the Boy Scouts has been charged with sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy.

Matthew C. Baker, 48, has been charged with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy – deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 12 years old.

An 8-year-old boy told police he was playing the board game Mousetrap in Baker’s basement on the afternoon of Saturday, October 13.

The boy said they were on a mattress when Baker pulled down the boy's pants and underwear and placed the child's 'no-no square in [Baker's] mouth,' which was how the boy described the incident to police, according to the charging document.

Police investigators asked the boy to identify the no-no square using an anatomical drawing, and he circled the drawing’s penis, police said.

Police said they asked Baker whether there was any chance his DNA would be on the boy’s private area. They said he replied “I’m not sure” and wanted to talk with an attorney before any further questioning.

At this time, O’Fallon police have not heard about additional victims, but because of Baker’s affiliation with the Boy Scouts, they are asking any potential witnesses or victims to contact them. The officer to call is Detective R.S. McDermott at (636) 379-5659 or by email at rmcdermott@ofallon.mo.us.

Baker has been arrested and is behind held on a $50,000 fine.

Police said he has two children of his own—an 8-year-old boy and girl, who are twins.

