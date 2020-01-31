BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A man and woman are facing charges after police said they worked together to rob a convenience store in Belleville, Illinois, last week.

Steven Madden, 54, and Lindsey Carter, 34, were charged with robbery in connection with the Jan. 22 robbery of Beltline Food Mart at 1721 South Belt West.

The cashier told investigators a man wearing a mask entered the store and demanded money from the register. The cashier said the man was holding an unknown object in his hand but never flashed a weapon.

The cashier said the man tried to hit him before stealing the drawer from the register and his phone. The cashier said the man ran out the door and jumped into the passenger seat of a silver car that drove away from the scene.

Police said they found evidence on the scene that led them to Madden. While taking Madden into custody, they said they identified Carter as his likely accomplice and took her into custody as well.

Madden was charged with robbery, theft of less than $500 from a person and possession of fewer than five grams of methamphetamine. He's being held on $60,000 bond.

Carter was charged with robbery and is being held on $30,000 bond.

