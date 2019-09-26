HAZELWOOD, Mo. — A man and woman were charged Thursday after police said they nearly hit an officer with a stolen U-Haul pick-up truck and led police on a short pursuit down Highway 270.

Danielle Padgett Alante Moody were each charged with resisting arrest and Padgett was also charged with assaulting a police officer in connection with the Wednesday morning incident.

The Hazelwood Police Department said that on Wednesday morning, officers responded to a suspicious persons call claiming two people were sleeping in the back of a U-Haul truck near the Santa Maria Apartments off of Dunn Road.

According to Hazelwood police, an officer saw Padgett in the driver's seat and Moody in the passenger's seat when he approached the car. As the officer was investigating, Padgett tried to close the door and drive off with the officer still holding onto the door.

Police said Padgett hit a parked car and nearly hit the police officer before driving off.

Padgett continued to drive down Dunn Road before switching places with Mood, who continued to flee.

They abandoned the car a little while later but were caught and arrested.

Police said the truck was stolen out of St. Louis.

Both were charged with resisting arrest by fleeing, a class E felony. Padgett was also charged with assault of a police officer. Bond for both was set at $30,000.

