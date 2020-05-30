Homicide detectives investigating after man, woman found shot inside car

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital, the man is listed in critical condition

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man and woman were found shot inside a car in St. Louis early Saturday morning.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2700 block of N. Grand Boulevard around 2:35 a.m. This is in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

A 25-year-old woman was found with several gunshot wounds to her torso. She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

A 30-year-old man also had several gunshot wounds to his torso. He was listed in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.