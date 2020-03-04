ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man and a woman were injured in a double shooting Thursday night.

Police said they were called to Marcus and Northland avenues in St. Louis' Greater Ville neighborhood at around 8 p.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was shot in the neck and the woman was shot in the head and back. Both were alert and breathing when police arrived.

No other information about the shooting was provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

