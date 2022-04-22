Man and woman shot inside St. Louis bar

The man was shot in the jaw and the woman was shot in the shoulder. Both victims were taken to a local hospital.

ST. LOUIS — A 64-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were injured in a shooting Thursday night inside a bar in north St. Louis.

Officers responded at 9:45 p.m. to the 2700 block of Marcus Avenue. A 5 On Your Side photojournalist at the scene saw police tape and a St. Louis Metropolitan police vehicle outside Peter Gunn's Lounge.

In an updated police report Friday morning, police said the man and woman were sitting inside the bar when they were shot.

The man was shot in the jaw and the woman was shot in the shoulder. Police said both people were awake and breathing after the shooting. They were taken to a local hospital to treat their injuries. No updates on their conditions were available but police said they were stable.

Witnesses told investigators they saw people inside a white SUV fire multiple shots into the bar.

No other details were released.

