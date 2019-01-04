MANCHESTER, Mo. — Police are looking for a unique-looking, wheelchair-accessible vehicle stolen early Sunday morning.

Police said the van, a 2014 Mobility Venture Van with Missouri plates DM4P7W, was taken from the 300 block of Autumn Creek at around 4:30 Sunday morning.

Manchester PD

A post on the Manchester Police Department Facebook page said a man and woman were seen in the area around where the car was last parked, but they are still looking for more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 636-227-1410.