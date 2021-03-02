Mandatory jail time, higher bonds among moves prosecutors suggest following car thefts in St. Charles County

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar announced policy changes to his office Tuesday

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Anyone who gets caught stealing a car or breaking into one in St. Charles County will be facing mandatory jail time and higher bond amounts, according to St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar.

Lohmar told his staff Tuesday to run all tampering or theft from a motor vehicle cases past one of his lead prosecutors before extending any offers to defense attorneys, as well as seek higher bonds against those individuals, according to a memo obtained by 5 On Your Side.

He said recommending time in the Missouri Department of Corrections for those cases is now his office’s “default position.”

The move comes following a string of vehicle thefts and break-ins in the county.

“Thefts from vehicles and tampering with motor vehicles have reached epidemic proportions in St. Charles County,” Lohmar wrote. “We have many eyes on us right now and the community is looking at us to set the tone for how we address this epidemic…

“This is becoming THE number one public safety issue in our county. We must do our part to address it swiftly and firmly.”

Seven cars were stolen in St. Peters from 5-8 a.m. Tuesday throughout various neighborhoods in the city.

All vehicles were left unattended, running and unlocked.

Another round of thefts happened overnight and during the early morning hours Wednesday.

5 On Your Side is working to get more information about the most recent round of thefts.