Man's car stolen after he left it running in St. Louis Saturday morning, teen suspects arrested

ST. LOUIS — A man was carjacked Saturday morning after leaving his car running, police said.

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a man said he was in the 2500 block of Abbott Place near Magnolia Avenue at about 9:55 a.m.

The man told police he got out of his car and left it running in the area when he spotted a silver Nissan pulling up next to his car. When someone got out of the back seat of the Nissan and headed for the man's car, he starting running back to try to stop them.

The man told police another passenger in the Nissan then pulled out a gun and asked, "What’s up, do you want a problem?”

One of the suspects got into the man's car and drove away, followed by the silver Nissan.

Police said they chased the victim's car and took two 15-year-old boys into custody. They also found a weapon while arresting the teens.

Both teens were taken into juvenile custody where they are being held.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Resources for crime victims:



If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.