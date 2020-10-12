Employee at Maplewood business shoots suspected robber

According to the Maplewood Police Department police chief, there was an attempted hold up at Boost Mobile around 6:15 p.m.

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — An employee shot a man who tried to rob a store in Maplewood Wednesday evening.

According to the Maplewood Police Department police chief, there was an attempted hold up at the Boost Mobile at 7222 Manchester Rd. around 6:15 p.m.

The man was armed and attempted a hold up, police said. He was shot three times by the employee.

Police said the employee who shot the man is cooperating with investigators.

The suspect robber's condition has not been made available, but police said he was still alive when they arrived on scene.

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.