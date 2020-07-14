Police searching for suspects in robbery at Maplewood CVS

The robbery took place at a CVS store on Manchester Road at around 8 p.m. on Sunday

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — The Maplewood Police Department is investigating a robbery at a CVS store.

The robbery took place at the CVS store at 7470 Manchester Road at around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said two suspects entered the store one after another. The first suspect jumped over the counter and tried to steal a cash register. The assistant store manager saw the suspect and also jumped over the counter to try and stop him.

The first suspect and the manager became involved in a struggle behind the counter. The suspect threw the manager to the floor and began to jump back over the counter to get away.

As the first suspect was jumping over the counter, the second suspect jumped onto the counter and appeared to reach into the register, police said. The manager attempted to stop the second suspect when the suspect punched the manager in the head.

Both suspects started running toward the exit, but the first suspect ran back into the store and jumped over the counter. He realized his hat was on the ground. The suspect picked up his hat, put it on his head and went for the register again but couldn’t open it.

The first suspect stole $200 after another struggle with the manager. He then jumped over the counter and left the store.

After exiting the store, both suspects got into a gold Chevrolet Blazer, that was driven by a third suspect who didn’t go into the store. Witnesses described the driver of the car as a man in his 30’s to mid-40’s with a bald head.

A short while later, the same suspects robbed a Walgreens on McCausland Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident or has information on the identities of the suspects should call Maplewood police at 314-645-3000.