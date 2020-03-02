MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — A homeless man was beaten and robbed while walking to a MetroLink station in St. Louis County, Maplewood police confirmed to 5 On Your Side.

The suspects are two 16-year-old boys, police added.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m. Saturday near the Maplewood-Manchester MetroLink station. Police said a 56-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk along Manchester when the teens came up from behind and pushed him to the ground.

They kicked and punched the homeless man and then dug through his pockets and stole $40 out of his wallet. The teens ran off, but an officer later saw them getting on a MetroLink train. Police caught up with them at the station in Shrewsbury, where they were sitting on a bus.

Officers took them into custody and recovered the stolen money. The teens are being held in the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center, accused of second-degree robbery. Their names are not being released because they are minors.

The man suffered minor injuries.

