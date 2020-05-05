x
crime

Maplewood police warn residents about recent vehicle thefts

Officers haven taken eight motor vehicle theft reports since April 15
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — The Maplewood Police Department is warning residents about leaving their cars running with the doors unlocked.

Maplewood police said they have taken eight motor vehicle theft reports since April 15.

The majority of the thefts involved unattended cars that were left running or cars with keys left inside them, police said.

