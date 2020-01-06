Arrest made in fatal shooting of 19-year-old in March

ST. LOUIS — An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in March.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office has charged Thomas Williams of St. Louis with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the murder of Kashus Campbell.

On March 31, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found Campbell shot to death inside a car on the 5000 block of Maple Avenue, in the city's Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood. Police said at the time that officers believed he'd been moved there after he was shot on the 4100 block of 22nd Street.