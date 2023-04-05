Possible suspect arrested in recent Marriott parking garage shootings

Police arrested a man who was trying to rob a couple at gunpoint Friday in the parking garage

ST. LOUIS — Police arrested a man on Friday who they believe could be responsible for two recent shootings at a downtown parking garage.

Police sources tell 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers that a security guard stopped a man on Friday who was trying to rob a couple in the Marriott garage. The man ran off, and police responded and chased him on foot through downtown St. Louis. He was eventually taken into custody.

In a 4 p.m. news conference, Fourth District Commander Pierre Benoist confirmed that a suspect in the shooting had been taken into custody after a foot chase but did not confirm whether he had been trying to rob someone when he was spotted. The suspect's name is not being released at this time.

The man threw a gun on a roof during a chase and police used a ladder to retrieve it. Benoist said it was unclear whether the gun was the same one used in the shootings.

Whether the incidents are connected is still under investigation, but "it's leaning in that direction," Benoist said. Sources familiar with the investigation said that ballistic evidence had linked the two shootings.

The first shooting happened on Wednesday. Police responded to the parking garage and found a woman lying dead on the ground behind her car.

Police identified her as Latitia Stewart, 56, of East St. Louis. 5 On Your Side interviewed Stewart in 2020 as she sought justice for her son, who was shot and killed earlier that year.

Police originally believed that Stewart may have been targeted. "Now that we have both incidents and we’re able to sit back and look at them, we don’t believe they are targeted attacks at all," Benoist said.

The victims in Thursday's shooting, two men in their 30s, said they were on the third floor of the garage when a suspect approached them and fired shots. The men told police they didn't have issues with anyone and didn't know why they were targeted.

"We’re very pleased to take this gentleman off the street," Benoist said.