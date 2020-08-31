Shooting reported at Maryland Heights apartment complex

Police confirmed an investigation is underway and called it a "fluid situation." They also said there's no danger to the surrounding area

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A police investigation is underway at an apartment complex in Maryland Heights.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Basston Drive late Sunday night.

The Maryland Heights Police Department confirmed with 5 On Your Side that officers were working an investigation and called it a “fluid situation.”

“I have been advised there is no danger to the surrounding area,” police spokesperson Terry Mancusi said.

Maryland Heights police have not released any further details about what happened.

Neighbors said they heard several gunshots. A 5 On Your Side photojournalist counted at least 14 evidence markers on the ground.

One neighbor said he’s concerned about his safety.

“It’s scary, but this kind of thing happens all over the place now,” Corky Giesting said. “We thought we moved here to be safe and it happens right down the street.”