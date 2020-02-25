MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Police officers are responding to an incident at the Maryland Heights Community Center.

Police have not confirmed what exactly is going on, but as of 9:15 p.m., police said it's still an active scene. Maryland Heights police also tweeted that the public "is NOT in any danger due to this incident."

A photo shared with us showed several police cruisers with their lights on surrounding the building.

The Maryland Heights Community Center is located at 2300 McKelvey Road, which is near Dorsett and Interstate 270. Police are asking people to avoid the area while officers are on scene.

The 92,000 square-foot facility is home to the city’s parks and recreation department. It also houses an aquatic center, a gym with several courts, an indoor track and a large fitness area with cardio and weight equipment.

This is a developing story and will be updated when 5 On Your Side confirms more information.

