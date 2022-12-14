Maryland Heights man admits to coercing minor into running away, meeting him for sex

Terry Kuehnel admitted to convincing a girl to run away from her home outside of Missouri and meet him to have sex.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A 48-year-old Maryland Heights man pleaded guilty Wednesday to coercing a teenager to run away from home and meet him for sex.

Terry Kuehnel pleaded guilty to one count of coercion and enticement of a minor in connection with his actions in 2021.

According to a press release from the office of U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming, Kuehnel said he first met the girl while playing an online game. He said she initially told him she was a young adult, but as they continued communicating online, she told him she was 15.

He continued to talk with her and requested photos of her genitals. On June 5, 2021, prosecutors say he convinced the victim to run away from her family's home outside the state of Missouri and meet her at a department store parking lot.

From there, he took the victim back to his home where he "subjected her to unlawful sexual activity," according to the press release.

The victim's family reported the girl missing, and she was discovered a day later at Kuehnel's home in Maryland Heights.

Kuehnel could face a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date has been set for March 15, 2023.

The case was investigated by the Maryland Heights Police Department and was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. Project Safe Childhood is a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice in 2006 to combat the "growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse."