Maryland Heights police officer arrested at department in online sex predator sting

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A Maryland Heights police officer was arrested at his own department Wednesday according to sources familiar with the investigation after he tried to lure an underage girl into sex acts with him online – only that underage girl was a police officer searching for sexual predators.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Greg Ortlip, 56, with enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years old, a felony.

Ortlip also works part-time at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Hospital, according to court documents.

“Police officers are sworn to protect the public, not endanger us,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell wrote. “These are deeply disturbing charges.”

The investigation began at about noon on Aug. 9 when an officer with the Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was undercover as a 14-year-old girl online. The officer started chatting with a random stranger on the same website, who was later identified as Ortlip of O'Fallon, Missouri, according to the documents.

During the online chat, Ortlip brought up the topic of sex after the officer claimed to be 14 years old. Ortlip then asked the officer posing as the underage girl to make sexually explicit images of herself, which would be child porn, according to the documents.

The documents outlined the online chat as follows:

Ortlip: Age?

Undercover officer: 14

Ortlip: Nice

Ortlip: Will you send me pictures of your naked body?

Undercover officer: like totally naked?

Ortlip: Yes, (expletive) and everything

On Aug. 25, Ortlip told police he used his iPhone to communicate with underaged girls online and admitted to receiving a couple of nude pictures from a few underaged girls, according to the documents.

The officer has resigned from the Maryland Heights Police Department after a 23-year career there, according to the sources.

He also took a polygraph and was found to be deceptive.

Cellphone records show Ortlip was communicating with the undercover officer near a cell phone near the Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital along Dorsett Road. He was scheduled to work there that day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Maryland Heights Police Department’s spokeswoman said the department had no comment.

His bail was set at $100,000.

The Maryland Heights Police Officers Association had a 2016 and 2017 photo of Ortlip posted on their Facebook page. Ortlip and another officer were invited to the inauguration of Eric Greitens after saving the life of a man who was choking.