MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Police are searching for a man and woman in connection to a credit card theft.

On April 4, a credit card along with other items was stolen from an unlocked car at Creve Coeur Park.

Within an hour of stealing the items, the suspects went to Best Buy and bought two Android phones and two Android watches with the stolen card.

The total amount charged to the card was more than $2,800.

Anyone with information on the incident should call detective Shane Monnig at 314-738-2347, email smonnig@marylandheights.com or call at 314-209-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

