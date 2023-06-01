1 dead in workplace shooting in Maryland Heights, source says

A source tells 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers that the police search was the result of a fatal workplace shooting.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Police asked people to avoid the area of Dorsett Road and Metro Boulevard as they searched for an armed subject Friday afternoon.

They have since given the all-clear for residents in the area.

The department said officers were working an active scene in the area. A source tells 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers that one man is dead after a workplace shooting.

The source says preliminary information leads police to believe that a former employee returned to a staffing agency where he used to work and threatened to rob the business. That's when a current employee confronted him, and the former employee shot and killed him.

The department said the man may be on foot or in a gray SUV. He was wearing a dark-colored pullover and white face mask and carrying a black bookbag.

A short time later, the department said the man left Maryland Heights but did not give any additional details.

This is the second workplace shooting to occur in Maryland Heights this week. On Wednesday, 52-year-old Reginald Brandy was fatally shot during an argument at the Dobbs Tire and Auto on Dorsett Road. His coworker was charged in the shooting.

