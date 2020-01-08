Police: Pregnant Maryland woman shot and killed, baby in critical condition

Multiple bullets were fired from outside of the house and struck the woman, 30-year-old Rabiah Ahmad. Now detectives are asking for the public's help.

COLUMBIA, Md. — A pregnant Maryland woman was killed Friday night after multiple bullets were fired into a Columbia house, police said.

Howard County Police said they responded to the residence on Dovecote Drive at 11 p.m. after reports of multiple gunshots being heard in the neighborhood. Once at the home, officers discovered several bullets fired into the house from the outside.

One of those bullets struck 30-year-old Rabiah Ahmad, who was 28 weeks pregnant. Ahmad was immediately transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where she later died.

Doctors delivered Ahmad's baby, who currently remains in critical condition.

Detectives with Howard County Police said no others were injured in the shooting, but are working to determine if someone in the house was being targeted.

They are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who might have information on the shooting, and are urging residents in the area to check their doorbell and security footage for any activity.