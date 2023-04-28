Metro East music teacher charged with sexual abuse of minors

Reid Setterlund taught private music lessons in his residence.

MASCOUTAH, Ill. — A Metro East music instructor was charged on Thursday after being accused of sexual abuse involving two minors.

Reid Setterlund, 46, was charged with one count of each aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 18 and indecent solicitation stemming from aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The Mascoutah Police Department investigated the complaints of sexual misconduct by Setterlund.

He was accused of engaging in sexual solicitation and sexual abuse in his residence in February 2023 by two girls under the age of 18, the department's Facebook post said.

The 46-year-old is a music instructor and taught private music lessons through his business inside his residence.

Setterlund is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on an $85,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information pertaining to the investigation is asked to contact the Mascoutah Police Department at 618-566-2976 or 618-825-2051.

