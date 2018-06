BRENTWOOD, Mo. — It was a terrifying night for some FedEx workers in Brentwood.

Police released a surveillance photo showing a gunman wearing a mask. Police said he entered the store around 1 a.m. Monday, demanding the employee open the safe.

He then ran off with some cash. No one was physically hurt. So far no arrests.

Anyone with information should call Brentwood police.

