FERGUSON, Mo. — Police are investigating after two masked gunmen robbed a Ferguson cell phone store Wednesday.

Police said the robbery happened at the Metro by T-Mobile store on the 10700 block of New Halls Ferry Wednesday evening.

Police said the men held one employee at gunpoint and stole things from the store. Police said the suspects knew there was another employee, but could not find them.

While the suspects were leaving, they saw the second employee through a side door and fired shot. No one was hit.

Police said the suspects were familiar with the story and may have even worked there.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.