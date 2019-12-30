EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Police have identified the homicide victim found dead on the front parking lot of an East St. Louis school Sunday.

Michael A. Moore was found outside Mason Clark Middle School. He was 13 years old.

Illinois State Police are investigating Michael’s death as a homicide. An autopsy is pending.

The call came in at about 8 a.m. Sunday. Neighbors said when officers arrived they found the teen lying face down on the parking lot. Neighbors also said they saw several evidence markers at the scene.

On Monday, a memorial with photos and flowers was placed at the scene where Michael was found.

5 On Your Side

Additionally, neighbors said Sunday morning Illinois State Police officers canvassed the area near the school and found a book bag in a ditch. They said officers told them the bag belonged to the victim.

Police are asking anyone with information that can help detectives with the homicide case to call Illinois State Police.

