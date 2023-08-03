Police arrest 16-year-old in deadly mass shooting in downtown St. Louis

"If he did what they said he did, I want him charged as an adult," said Darryl Moore, the father of 17-year-old Makao Moore.

ST. LOUIS — Not a day goes by that a St Louis father doesn't sit on his front porch and think about his son, Makao Moore.

"I really miss him. He was my baby boy. I really miss him," Darryl Moore said. "Man, I miss everything about him ... just calling me ... getting on my nerves ... asking me to send him $10 on Cash App."

On June 18, Moore let Makao go to a party with a friend at an office building on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis.

"From my understanding, it was supposed to be a graduation party," Moore said.

Police said at about 1 a.m., gunfire rang out on the fifth floor and sent dozens of teenagers running for their lives.

Seventeen-year-old Makao was shot several times and didn't make it out. He later died of his injuries.

"Some days I'm angry ... some days I'm just crying. I just want to know why did that happen to my son? 'Kao' wasn't perfect you know. I'm not gonna make it seem like he was an angel you know what I'm saying, but he was mine," said the teenager's father.

Eleven teenagers were hurt that night.

Police said on Wednesday they took a 16-year-old into custody in the Bellefontaine Neighbors neighborhood in north St. Louis County. He's accused of shooting one of the victims and was taken to the St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center on an assault charge.

"Thank you sir for telling me this. Police did not tell me anything. It's nearly two months and really I'm still in the dark. As for that teenager they arrested, I would like to see him charged - honest truth, as an adult," Moore said.

The devastating dad wears a necklace with a picture of his son and patiently waits for Makao's killer to be caught.

"He was like 8 years old in this picture. It has angelic wings and it's one of my favorites. I sure hope they catch who did this to my son. Not only when you kill a person, you're killing their whole family. You're taking away from everybody," said Moore.

St. Louis police said they are still investigating this case and looking for others, including five, gun-holding teens, seen in a photo police released several weeks ago.