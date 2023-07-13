All teens from photo connected to St. Louis mass shooting investigation have been identified. None have been arrested

St. Louis police said two teens have been taken into custody and released, including one arrested the night of the incident. Neither were seen in the infamous photo.

ST. LOUIS — The investigation continues and no charges have yet been filed in the aftermath of June's mass shooting in downtown St. Louis that left a 17-year-old dead and several others wounded.

Police said all teens shown holding guns in a photo released as part of the investigation have been identified and are being sought. However, none of those teens has been taken into custody nearly a month after the shooting.

Two teens who were not seen in the photo have been taken into custody and released by juvenile courts, including one who was arrested on the night of the incident. A third teen unrelated to the photo is also being sought, a police spokesperson said in a Thursday update.

The suspects who police are still searching for in connection to the shooting are said to be between 16 and 17 years old.

Since they're minors and not formally charged as adults for a crime, police said they can't release their names. Police had no information on if any adults had been questioned.

The shooting happened overnight on Sunday, June 18 in the area of North 14th Street and Washington Avenue, police said. St. Louis police Chief Robert Tracy said the shooting occurred on the fifth floor of a building located at 1409 Washington Avenue in an office space environment.

Detectives said they believe multiple shooters could have opened fire inside the commercial real estate building.

A preliminary investigation indicated that there was a large social gathering that invited teens from across the region.

A total of 12 victims were impacted by the shooting. Makao Moore, 17, died at the scene. Eleven others were injured.

A total of 42 people 17 years old or younger have been shot this year in St. Louis; nine of them died from their injuries, according to 5 On Your Side data.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to contact the division directly at 314-444-5371. To make an anonymous tip, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).