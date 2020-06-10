McCloskeys to appear in court Tuesday on gun charges

The charges stem from the June 28 incident outside their Central West End home when the couple confronted protesters with a rifle and a gun

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis couple who aimed guns toward protesters and were later charged in the incident are expected to appear in court again Tuesday.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey each have hearings Tuesday morning regarding charges of unlawful use of a weapon. The charge is a class E felony, which can carry a sentence of up to four years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

The charge stems from the June 28 incident outside their Central West End home. The couple confronted protesters with a rifle and a gun. Nearly a month later, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed charges against the couple.

In a statement announcing the charges, Gardner said the McCloskeys waved their weapons in a "threatening manner" at "peaceful, unarmed protesters."

The McCloskeys first appeared in court on Aug. 31; the judge continued their cases to Oct. 6. At the time, the couple’s attorney sent a one-line statement regarding their first court date.

"We are looking forward to having these allegations litigated in a courtroom," Schwartz said in an email.

The charges drew criticism from St. Louis all the way to the White House. The president’s press secretary said President Donald Trump believes St. Louis’ top prosecutor committed an “egregious abuse of power” in charging the couple.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson called the charges “outrageous.” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a brief in the case of Mark and Patricia McCloskey supporting the Castle Doctrine law and seeking dismissal of the charges filed against the couple Monday evening.

“The right to keep and bear arms is given the highest level of protection in our constitution and our laws, including the Castle Doctrine. This provides broad rights to Missourians who are protecting their property and lives from those who wish to do them harm,” said Schmitt.

Mark McCloskey defended their actions the day after the incident in an interview with 5 On Your Side.

“We were threatened with our lives, threatened with a house being burned down, my office building being burned down, even our dog's life being threatened. It was, it was about as bad as it can get,” McCloskey said.