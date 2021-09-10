Police: Non-student allowed into McCluer HS with loaded gun arrested after lockdown

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A St. Louis County high school is reviewing its safety measures after a boy who isn't a student was found in the building with a gun, police reported Friday.
The investigation started when Florissant Police Department school resource officers and school officials received a tip that a McCluer High School student let a non-student into the building.
The school immediately went into lockdown, Florissant police said. The minor, whose age wasn’t released, was quickly found and taken into custody.
The boy had a loaded handgun in his possession, police said.
The case was sent over to the St. Louis County Family Court.
“We remain committed and working with our School Districts in order to keep our schools a safe and secure learning environment,” the Florissant Police Department wrote in an online news release.
The Ferguson-Florissant School District sent this statement to 5 On Your Side:
"This morning, school administration received a report that another student let a non-student into the building. The school immediately implemented an internal lockdown to allow time for an immediate investigation. The non-student was quickly found and apprehended thanks to the swift action by school administrators, Florissant SROs, and security. A loaded weapon was found on the individual, who was taken into custody and transported to Florissant PD. Everyone is safe, and that is thanks to our security officers, District administrators, and our building SROs. We are reviewing our security procedures and will make any adjustments as needed to keep our students and staff safe. We are continuing to investigate the incident and will release more information as appropriate."