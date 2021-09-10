Police: Non-student allowed into McCluer HS with loaded gun arrested after lockdown

"This morning, school administration received a report that another student let a non-student into the building. The school immediately implemented an internal lockdown to allow time for an immediate investigation. The non-student was quickly found and apprehended thanks to the swift action by school administrators, Florissant SROs, and security. A loaded weapon was found on the individual, who was taken into custody and transported to Florissant PD. Everyone is safe, and that is thanks to our security officers, District administrators, and our building SROs. We are reviewing our security procedures and will make any adjustments as needed to keep our students and staff safe. We are continuing to investigate the incident and will release more information as appropriate."