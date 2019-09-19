ST. LOUIS — A McDonald’s in St. Louis’ Carr Square neighborhood was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.

Police responded to the McDonald’s at 1119 N. Tucker Boulevard around 7 p.m. Two unknown men went in the fast food restaurant and pointed a gun at the employees and took money.

The robbers left the scene in a silver sedan. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

This isn’t the first incident at the McDonald’s at N. Tucker.

In August, a robber climbed through the drive-thru with a semi-automatic handgun.

Police said the robber rushed the drive-thru window as the cashier was interacting with a customer and climbed through the window to get inside. Police said the robber had a semi-automatic handgun.

Other stories

2 south city 7-Elevens robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning

Driver dies in car crash in Chesterfield

Neighbors demand more security after woman robbed at south St. Louis Target