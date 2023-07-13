2 brothers charged after violent visit to Mcdonald's restaurant in St. Louis County

One of the two brothers charged in the incident allegedly shot into the McDonald's as eight people were still inside.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged two brothers Thursday for their role in a violent visit to a McDonald's in early July in which one of them shot into the restaurant while eight people were inside.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Antoine Ray, 25, and Kevin Davis, 26, were both charged with multiple felony counts Thursday.

Ray was charged with one count each of unlawful use of a weapon/shooting into a building, second-degree assault, and first-degree sexual misconduct, and two counts of armed criminal action. His older brother, Davis, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon/exhibiting. Each felony charge varies in classification and sentencing range.

An investigation conducted by the Northwoods Police Department found that Ray went to the McDonald's located at 7171 Natural Bridge Road on July 6 to confront a manager about how his brother had been treated.

During the confrontation, Ray assaulted an employee with a vase, causing the victim to suffer cuts to her hand from shattered glass, prosecutors said. Ray also pulled his pants down and exposed his genitals to another employee.

Davis then walked into the restaurant and pointed a gun while yelling and demanding the manager, according to charging documents.

The brothers then went outside of the restaurant and tussled over the gun. Ray took the gun from his brother and shot into the McDonald's as eight people were still inside, prosecutors said.

“If you’re unhappy with your treatment at work or the treatment of your family member, you should file a complaint, not show up with a gun making threats, creating mayhem and endangering lives. We will not tolerate this lawless and reckless behavior in St. Louis County," St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a prepared statement.

Ray was later identified as the perpetrator and admitted to his role in the incident. He said that he shot into the restaurant because he was upset about what happened to his brother.

It was unclear what happened to Davis that caused his brother to be upset.



Both men are currently in jail on a $150,000 bond each.