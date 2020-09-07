St. Louis County police look for 3 suspects who broke into middle school twice, stole thousands of dollars in property

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the men who burglarized a Mehlville middle school twice on Monday.
Surveillance video captured the suspects breaking into Buerkle Middle School at 1:30 a.m. on Monday. The St. Louis County Police Department said the burglars vandalized the building and stole several thousand dollars worth of property.
Two of the men wore face masks, and one had a shirt tied around his face. Two of the suspects later returned at around 10 p.m. and stole more property, including musical instruments.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department's detective assigned to the case at 314-615-4156 or twalton@stlouisco.com.
More local stories
Police hit carjacking suspect with unmarked car, arrested 2 other suspects after chase that ended in St. Louis County