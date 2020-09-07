x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

crime

St. Louis County police look for 3 suspects who broke into middle school twice, stole thousands of dollars in property

Anyone who recognizes the suspects in the surveillance video is asked to call police

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the men who burglarized a Mehlville middle school twice on Monday.

Surveillance video captured the suspects breaking into Buerkle Middle School at 1:30 a.m. on Monday. The St. Louis County Police Department said the burglars vandalized the building and stole several thousand dollars worth of property. 

Two of the men wore face masks, and one had a shirt tied around his face. Two of the suspects later returned at around 10 p.m. and stole more property, including musical instruments.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department's detective assigned to the case at 314-615-4156 or twalton@stlouisco.com.

Our investigators are trying to identify three suspects who broke into Margaret Buerkle Middle School at 1:30 a.m. on July 6, 2020. The trio stole several thousand dollars of school property and vandalized the interior of the building. Two of the suspect returned around 10 p.m. ans stole more school property including musical instruments. Can you identify the suspects? If so, call Detective Walton at 314-615-4156 or email twalton@stlouisco.com.

Posted by St. Louis County Police Department on Thursday, July 9, 2020

More local stories

2 city employees assaulted near protests outside St. Louis City Hall

1 teen, 2 adults shot during attempted robbery near Citygarden

Have you seen 'Peaches'? Giraffe sculpture missing

Police hit carjacking suspect with unmarked car, arrested 2 other suspects after chase that ended in St. Louis County