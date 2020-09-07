St. Louis County police look for 3 suspects who broke into middle school twice, stole thousands of dollars in property

Our investigators are trying to identify three suspects who broke into Margaret Buerkle Middle School at 1:30 a.m. on July 6, 2020. The trio stole several thousand dollars of school property and vandalized the interior of the building. Two of the suspect returned around 10 p.m. ans stole more school property including musical instruments. Can you identify the suspects? If so, call Detective Walton at 314-615-4156 or email twalton@stlouisco.com.