SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. — The men accused of neglecting their grandmother are now accused of stealing a truck, and only one of them is in custody.

On August 20, Brenden and Bryce Reader were arrested and charged with neglect of an elderly person and possession of a controlled substance. They were eventually released from police custody, but they are now suspected of another crime.

The South Roxana Police Department said their step-father reported his truck missing Monday evening, and warrants were issued against Brenden and Bryce Reader.

They said Bryce Reader is being held in the Madison County Jail, but Brenden (Pictured on the right) is still on the loose. Police believe he has left the area, but not in the missing truck, which has been found.

Bonds for both men were set at $75,000.

