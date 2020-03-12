2 men charged in slew of 2019 Metro East rooftop burglaries

The over year-long investigation found multiple burglaries in the metro east where suspects entered by cutting a hole in the roof

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Two St. Louis men have been charged with multiple felonies for a slew of burglaries in the Metro East in 2019.

On Thursday, an investigation resulted in charges against Aaron Lewis and Adam Greenlee for a series of rooftop entry burglaries in Fairview Heights, Cahokia and Belleville in 2019.

In a release, police said a burglary of a Captain D's restaurant in Fairview Heights on Sept. 23, 2019 showed evidence someone entered through a hole cut in the roof. Surveillance footage showed a burglar inside the restaurant, and he was later identified as a suspect. As police continued their investigation, the entry method matched up with similar burglaries around the Metro East.

Fairview Heights Police executed multiple search warrants, and now two suspects have been charged.

Lewis, 27, has been charged with four counts of burglary and one count of robbery. He is currently in custody in Missouri on a $100,000 bond.

Greenlee, 32, has been charged with four counts of burglary. He is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $75,000 bond.