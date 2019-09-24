EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Two men have been arrested and charged after trying to bring guns into the Casino Queen.

East St. Louis police officers responded to the gambling boat at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19. Security guards were credited with spotting the men.

Police said Dominic Carson had a black .40 caliber handgun inside a black fannypack. DeAngelo Calloway had a .40 caliber handgun in his waistband, police said. It later turned out that gun was previously reported stolen in St. Louis, investigators added.

Police added that both men ignored signs on the front door that state, ‘No Weapons Allowed on Premises’.

While searching their vehicle, officers found an extended magazine containing 31 rounds, a digital scale, a clear plastic bag with 10 white, round pills and two pill bottles containing what police believe to be marijuana. They also found a white rock-like substance and a red rock-like substance inside clear plastic bags.

The St. Clair County state’s attorney charged Carson and Calloway with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Carson’s bail was set at $10,000. Calloway also was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. His bail was set at $30,000.

