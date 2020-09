No one was injured during the robbery

ST. LOUIS — Two men were robbed while trying to buy a car from the suspect in St. Louis' Greater Ville neighborhood Monday evening.

At around 7:20 p.m., police were called to the 4400 block of Labadie Avenue for a hold up. When officers arrived, one of the victims told them he met the suspect to buy a car.

Shortly after arriving, the suspect and two other men, all armed with guns, stole the victims’ money and two guns.