2 men shot, killed in Franklin County, police search for person of interest

Police said a person of interest left the scene due to outstanding warrants

SULLIVAN, Mo. — Police are searching for a person of interest after two men were shot and killed in Franklin County early Friday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 3300 block of Lollar Branch Road in Sullivan. They found a 23-year-old man who had been shot; he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was from Gray Summit.

A second victim, a 24-year-old man from St. Clair, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The person of interest left the scene due to outstanding warrants, police said.

Police said they believe there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html