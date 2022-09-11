Men steal woman's car at gunpoint while she delivered for Amazon, police say

The woman parked her 2017 Jeep Compass to deliver an Amazon package. When she returned to her car, two masked men approached her, pulled out guns and stole her keys.

ST. LOUIS — Two masked men robbed a woman of her car at gunpoint while she was working as an Amazon delivery driver Saturday morning, police said.

Police said the robbery happened on West Pine Boulevard near Newstead Avenue in the city's Central West End neighborhood at around 6 a.m. Saturday.

According to the incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the woman parked her 2017 Jeep Compass to deliver an Amazon package. When she returned to her car, two masked men approached her, pulled out guns and grabbed her keys out of her pocket.

She said the men then jumped into the car and sped away.

The victim told police her iPhone 13 and several undelivered Amazon packages were inside the stolen car.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

5 On Your Side has reached out to Amazon for a statement but has not received a response as of this writing.

