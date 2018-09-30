CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The Chesterfield Police Department is hoping the public can help them identify a duo of thieves.

Police shared photos online of two men suspected of working together to steal credit cards and fraudulently use them.

The man in the gray shirt stole credit cards from an unlocked locker at the Chesterfield Athletic Club on September 24, police said. Then, the man in the white shirt immediately used the cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of merchandise at the Chesterfield Best Buy and Office Max.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call Chesterfield Police at (636) 537-3000.

