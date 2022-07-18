Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2019 shooting of Maryland Heights police officer

Menius Ellis pleaded guilty in June to two counts of first-degree assault and armed criminal action and one count of stealing less than $150.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Menius Ellis, 20, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday for the June 2019 shooting of Maryland Heights police officer Cliff House.

Maryland Heights police officers and their families packed the courtroom Monday as the sentence was handed down, according to a St. Louis County courts spokesperson.

On June 20, 2019, 17-year-old Ellis fired shots at House and Maryland Heights officer Kevin Devine after the officers approached Ellis while he was pulling on the handles of car doors.

Ellis struck House in the thigh and the groin. Ellis admitted to firing shots at House and then exchanging gun fire with Devine, a release about the charges and incident said.

Ellis also admitted to stealing a purse containing $50 from a vehicle that night.

On Monday, June 27, Ellis pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault or attempt- serious physical injury or special victim, two counts of armed criminal action and a count of stealing for value less than $150, according to the release.